Los Angeles Dodgers to visit the San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers (33-14, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (31-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will play on Monday.

The Padres are 20-13 against the rest of their division. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .340 is third in the MLB. Jake Cronenworth leads the team with an OBP of .385.

The Dodgers are 22-11 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit a league-leading 90 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the team with 15, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 57 hits and is batting .313.

Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .616.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (ankle), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Dustin May: (foot), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press