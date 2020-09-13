Montas expected to start for the Athletics against Rangers

Oakland Athletics (29-16, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (16-30, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Frankie Montas (3-3, 5.74 ERA) Texas: Lance Lynn (5-2, 2.52 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Oakland will face off on Sunday.

The Rangers are 10-18 against AL West teams. Texas’ team on-base percentage of .290 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an OBP of .363.

The Athletics are 23-10 against the rest of their division. The Oakland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.56, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 5.06.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with nine home runs and is slugging .425.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 38 RBIs and is batting .205.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (wrist).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press