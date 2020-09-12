Urias expected to start for Los Angeles against Houston

Houston Astros (22-23, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Framber Valdez (3-3, 3.61 ERA) Los Angeles: Julio Urias (3-0, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Houston will face off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 15-7 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .469, good for fourth in the National League. Corey Seager leads the team with a .609 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Astros are 6-17 on the road. Houston has slugged .418 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a mark of .544.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs and has 33 RBIs.

Tucker leads the Astros with eight home runs and has 37 RBIs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Dustin May: (foot), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Jose Altuve: (knee).

