Los Angeles visits Colorado, aims to build on Bundy’s solid showing

Los Angeles Angels (18-27, fourth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (20-23, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Griffin Canning (0-3, 4.54 ERA) Colorado: German Marquez (2-5, 4.58 ERA)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Dylan Bundy. Bundy pitched 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts against Texas.

The Rockies are 9-12 in home games. Colorado’s lineup has 53 home runs this season, Trevor Story leads the club with 10 homers.

The Angels are 6-15 in road games. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .329, good for third in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with a mark of .433.

TOP PERFORMERS: Story leads the Rockies with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .554.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 45 hits and has 39 RBIs.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Justin Upton: (hand), David Fletcher: (ankle), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press