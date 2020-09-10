Giants to face Padres on the road

San Francisco Giants (23-21, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (28-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to play the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

The Padres are 17-13 against NL West teams. San Diego has hit 78 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 15, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

The Giants are 15-14 against NL West Division teams. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .335 is sixth in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the club with an OBP of .423.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 15 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 24 extra base hits and 31 RBIs.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press