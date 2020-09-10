Athletics in action against the Astros after Luzardo’s solid performance

Houston Astros (22-22, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (26-15, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Jose Urquidy (0-0, 4.91 ERA) Oakland: Sean Manaea (3-2, 5.09 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jesus Luzardo. Luzardo went seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Houston.

The Athletics are 20-9 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Tommy La Stella with an average of .275.

The Astros are 15-14 against teams from the AL West. Houston has hit 52 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with eight, averaging one every 19.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman ranks second on the Athletics with 17 extra base hits and is batting .250.

Tucker leads the Astros with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .555.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (undisclosed).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Jose Altuve: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press