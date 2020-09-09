Radrizzani replaces chaos with caution on Leeds’ EPL return View Photo

Leeds is preparing for its first Premier League match in 16 years and owner Andrea Radrizzani says the club’s ambition is to be “just behind the top six” within five years. Radrizzani tells The Associated Press he won’t be risking the team’s newfound stability with a return to the reckless spending that risked the existence of the northern English club, which became a byword for financial mismanagement. Leeds went from the highs of contesting the Champions League semifinals in 2001 to plummeting into England’s third division in 2007 while forced into bankruptcy protection.

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer