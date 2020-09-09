Cloudy
88.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Radrizzani replaces chaos with caution on Leeds’ EPL return

Sponsored by:
By AP News
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani holds a Leeds shirt, during an interview with the Associated Press in Lisbon, Portugal. Leeds is counting on Marcelo Bielsa leading the team in the Premier League while planning for a future without the enigmatic manager. In his second season in charge, the Argentine ended the team’s 16-year exile from the world’s richest league by gaining promotion as Championship winners before his contract expired last month. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Radrizzani replaces chaos with caution on Leeds’ EPL return

Photo Icon View Photo

Leeds is preparing for its first Premier League match in 16 years and owner Andrea Radrizzani says the club’s ambition is to be “just behind the top six” within five years. Radrizzani tells The Associated Press he won’t be risking the team’s newfound stability with a return to the reckless spending that risked the existence of the northern English club, which became a byword for financial mismanagement. Leeds went from the highs of contesting the Champions League semifinals in 2001 to plummeting into England’s third division in 2007 while forced into bankruptcy protection.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 