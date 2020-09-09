Senzatela expected to start for the Rockies against Padres

Colorado Rockies (20-22, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (27-17, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (3-1, 3.33 ERA) San Diego: Zach Davies (6-2, 2.23 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Colorado will face off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 16-13 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .340, good for second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .404.

The Rockies are 13-14 against NL West Division teams. Colorado’s lineup has 51 home runs this season, Trevor Story leads the club with nine homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 27 extra base hits and is batting .310.

Story leads the Rockies with nine home runs and has 21 RBIs.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Eric Hosmer: (finger), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press