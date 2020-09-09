Diamondbacks look to break 4-game losing streak against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-12, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-28, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 1.50 ERA) Arizona: Taylor Clarke (1-0, 2.96 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 10-24 against NL West teams. Arizona has slugged .364 this season. Christian Walker leads the team with a mark of .480.

The Dodgers are 21-10 in division matchups. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 79 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the club with 13, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and is batting .199.

Betts leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs and is batting .316.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press