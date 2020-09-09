Anderson scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (19-23, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (22-21, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Nick Margevicius (1-2, 3.86 ERA) San Francisco: Tyler Anderson (1-3, 5.18 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Seattle will square off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 13-9 in home games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the National League. Donovan Solano leads the team with a mark of .353.

The Mariners are 8-15 on the road. Seattle has slugged .384 this season. Dylan Moore leads the club with a .547 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and six home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with eight home runs and is batting .294.

Kyle Lewis leads the Mariners with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .507.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (right glute), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

By The Associated Press