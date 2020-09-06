Fiers expected to start for the Athletics against the Padres

San Diego Padres (24-17, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-13, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Garrett Richards (1-2, 4.63 ERA) Oakland: Mike Fiers (4-1, 4.87 ERA)

LINE: Padres 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Diego will face off on Sunday.

The Athletics are 14-5 on their home turf. The Oakland offense has compiled a .225 batting average as a team this season, Stephen Piscotty leads the team with a mark of .265.

The Padres have gone 12-11 away from home. San Diego ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .263 batting average, Jake Cronenworth leads the club with an average of .330.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 33 hits and has 25 RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 50 hits and is batting .307.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (side).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Luis Perdomo: (forearm), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

By The Associated Press