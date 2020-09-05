Trout ties Salmon’s Angels career HR record with No. 299 View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout tied Tim Salmon’s career record for home runs with the Angels, connecting for No. 299 on Friday night.

Trout drove a sinker from Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. over the wall in center for a two-run shot. It was Trout’s major league-leading 14th home run of the season, including four in the past seven games for Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old Trout is a three-time AL MVP and won the award last season. He is in his 10th season.

Trout was the 25th overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft and made his big league debut in 2011.

Salmon played his entire 14-year career with the Angels from 1992 to 2006 and was part of their only World Series championship in 2002.

