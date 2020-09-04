Luzardo expected to start as Athletics host the Padres
San Diego Padres (23-16, second in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (22-12, first in the AL West)
Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Zach Davies (5-2, 2.61 ERA) Oakland: Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.74 ERA)
LINE: Athletics 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Diego will face off on Friday.
The Athletics are 13-4 on their home turf. Oakland is averaging 4.6 RBIs per game this season. Stephen Piscotty leads the team with 26 total runs batted in.
The Padres are 11-10 in road games. The San Diego pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.26. Zach Davies leads the team with a 2.61 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 33 hits and has 25 RBIs.
Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 47 hits and is batting .305.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Marcus Semien: (undisclosed).
Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Emilio Pagan: (bicep), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press