Diamondbacks look to stop 5-game losing streak against Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-24, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-20, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Taylor Clarke (1-0, 2.22 ERA) San Francisco: Tyler Anderson (1-2, 4.75 ERA)

LINE: Giants 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Giants are 12-13 against opponents from the NL West. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Diamondbacks are 9-20 against the rest of their division. Arizona is slugging .364 as a unit. Christian Walker leads the team with a slugging percentage of .489.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is batting .298.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 43 hits and has 10 RBIs.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Cahill: (left hip), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press