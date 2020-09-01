Urias expected to start for Los Angeles against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (26-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Alex Young (1-1, 4.70 ERA) Los Angeles: Julio Urias (2-0, 3.67 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers 0; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will square off on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 16-8 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has slugged .471, good for second in the National League. Mookie Betts leads the club with a .611 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 9-17 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has hit 28 home runs as a team this season. Kole Calhoun leads them with eight, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 39 hits and is batting .298.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .496.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press