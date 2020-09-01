Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Rockies

San Francisco Giants (17-19, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-18, third in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Francisco: Kevin Gausman (1-2, 4.54 ERA) Colorado: Jon Gray (2-3, 5.45 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco will play on Tuesday.

The Rockies are 10-10 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .260 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .351.

The Giants are 11-12 against NL West Division teams. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .400.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 47 hits and has 28 RBIs.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 37 hits and is batting .280.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Cahill: (left hip), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press