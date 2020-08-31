San Diego’s Machado puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Rockies

San Diego Padres (21-15, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-17, third in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Garrett Richards (1-2, 5.17 ERA) Colorado: German Marquez (2-4, 4.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Machado puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Rockies.

The Rockies are 10-9 against NL West opponents. Colorado ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .262 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .354.

The Padres have gone 13-13 against division opponents. The San Diego offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the National League. Jake Cronenworth leads the team with an average of .361.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with nine home runs and is slugging .581.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .657.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Austin Adams: (knee), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press