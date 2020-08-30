Clarke expected to start for Arizona against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (16-19, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-20, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Francisco: Johnny Cueto (2-0, 5.40 ERA) Arizona: Taylor Clarke (1-0, 2.33 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Yastrzemski and the Giants will take on the Diamondbacks Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 9-16 against NL West teams. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .391.

The Giants are 10-12 in division matchups. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Donovan Solano leads the team with a mark of .336.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and is batting .218.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 21 extra base hits and is batting .287.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press