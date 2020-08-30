Padres, streaking Machado set for matchup with Rockies

San Diego Padres (20-15, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-16, third in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Diego: Chris Paddack (2-3, 5.16 ERA) Colorado: Ryan Castellani (1-1, 3.54 ERA)

LINE: Padres 1; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego’s Machado puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Rockies.

The Rockies are 10-8 against NL West teams. The Colorado offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Padres are 12-13 against division opponents. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .337, good for third in the National League. Jake Cronenworth leads the club with a mark of .408.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .598.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 30 RBIs and is batting .302.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press