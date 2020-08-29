McCullers Jr. expected to start for Houston against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (22-10, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (17-14, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Frankie Montas (2-2, 5.22 ERA) Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. (2-2, 5.75 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics head to play the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Astros are 10-6 against opponents from the AL West. The Houston offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Yuli Gurriel leads the team with a mark of .296.

The Athletics have gone 17-6 against division opponents. The Oakland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.35, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 4.87.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with five home runs and is slugging .551.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 20 extra base hits and is batting .240.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press