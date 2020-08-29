Stripling scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Texas

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-10, first in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (12-19, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Ross Stripling (3-1, 5.46 ERA) Texas: Lance Lynn (4-0, 1.59 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Los Angeles will square off on Saturday.

The Rangers are 9-8 on their home turf. The Texas offense has compiled a .212 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Nick Solak leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Dodgers are 13-5 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 63 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Mookie Betts leads them with 11 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solak leads the Rangers with 30 hits and has 13 RBIs.

Betts leads the Dodgers with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .603.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye), Elvis Andrus: (back).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press