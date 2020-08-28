Sunny
Spanish league forced to deal with another star departing

By AP News
Barcelona's Lionel Messi leaves the pitch after the the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Bayern won the match 8-2. (Rafael Marchante/Pool via AP)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league is about to see another top player leave one of its clubs after Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo bid farewell recently. Lionel Messi’s likely departure would be another unwanted setback for the league but it hopes to withstand the hit just like it did after Neymar and Ronaldo moved on. The league wasn’t hugely affected financially after Neymar left Barcelona or Ronaldo left Real Madrid. But losing Messi could be a bigger problem because for the first time in years the league wouldn’t have one of the two players who have combined for 11 world player of the year awards.

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

