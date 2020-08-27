Bassitt expected to start for the Athletics against Rangers

Oakland Athletics (22-10, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (11-19, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Chris Bassitt (2-1, 2.97 ERA) Texas: Jordan Lyles (1-3, 9.25 ERA)

LINE: Athletics 1; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Chapman and the Athletics will take on the Rangers Thursday.

The Rangers are 6-9 against the rest of their division. The Texas offense has compiled a .208 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Nick Solak leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Athletics are 17-6 against AL West Division teams. Oakland has hit 45 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Olson leads them with 10, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solak leads the Rangers with 28 hits and has 11 RBIs.

Olson leads the Athletics with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .449.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye), Elvis Andrus: (back).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (headache).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press