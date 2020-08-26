Gausman scheduled to start for Giants against Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-8, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-16, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.25 ERA, .79 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 4.65 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco batted .239 as a team last season and hit 167 total home runs.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the seventh time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 4-3.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press