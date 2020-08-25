Messi tells Barca he wants to leave, signaling end of era View Photo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi’s spectacular career with the Catalan club could be coming to an abrupt end. Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants. The club confirmed that the Argentina great has sent a note expressing his desire to leave. The decision could lead to a legal battle between the two sides over a clause in his contract. Messi’s announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona and ignited one of its worst crises ever.

By TALES AZZONI and JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press