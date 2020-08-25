Mostly sunny
By AP News
Barcelona's Lionel Messi during the Champions League quarterfinal match between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Gerard Piqué says Barcelona "hit rock bottom" in an 8-2 humiliation from Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. It's 74 years since Barcelona conceded eight goals in a game. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez/Pool)

Messi tells Barca he wants to leave, signaling end of era

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi’s spectacular career with the Catalan club could be coming to an abrupt end. Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants. The club confirmed that the Argentina great has sent a note expressing his desire to leave. The decision could lead to a legal battle between the two sides over a clause in his contract. Messi’s announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona and ignited one of its worst crises ever.

By TALES AZZONI and JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

