Los Angeles to face Houston on the road

Los Angeles Angels (9-21, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (16-13, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Julio Teheran (0-2, 10.39 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Astros: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Astros went 56-20 in division play in 2019. Houston hit 288 total home runs with 3.9 extra base hits per game last year.

The Angels finished 30-46 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 5.12 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Houston leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (left elbow), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press