Javier scheduled to start as Houston hosts Los Angeles

By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (9-21, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (16-13, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (0-1, 33.75 ERA, 4.50 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Astros: Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

The Astros went 56-20 in division play in 2019. Houston hit .274 as a team last season while averaging 9.5 hits per game.

The Angels went 30-46 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.1 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Houston leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (left elbow), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

