Stripling scheduled to start for Dodgers against Rockies

Colorado Rockies (13-14, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (21-8, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-0, 2.90 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (3-1, 5.61 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits per game last season while batting .257 as a team.

The Rockies went 32-44 in division play in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team last year and averaged 3.6 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press