May scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (13-13, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-8, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 302 total doubles last season.

The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits per game last year and totaled 224 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press