Davies expected to start as Padres host the Astros

Houston Astros (15-11, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (16-12, second in the AL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Bielak (3-0, 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Padres: Zach Davies (3-2, 3.25 ERA, .87 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Padres went 36-45 in home games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team last season and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game.

The Astros finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Houston hit 288 total home runs and averaged 9.5 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. San Diego leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: (shoulder), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Tommy Pham: (right hand), Francisco Mejia: (thumb).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (leg), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press