Gray scheduled to start for Colorado against Los Angeles

Colorado Rockies (13-12, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (19-8, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (1-2, 5.74 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 5.21 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 3.37 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.10.

The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 323 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press