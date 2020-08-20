Mostly sunny
Player virus case hits 4th game in UEFA qualifying rounds

By AP News

GENEVA (AP) — A player testing positive for COVID-19 forced a Europa League preliminary game to be postponed Thursday. Its the fourth such incident in the early qualifying rounds for UEFA’s club competitions that run through September and involve teams from 55 countries. All 4 affected games so far saw positive tests within visiting teams. The latest was a team from Kosovo playing in San Marino. Virus cases have also been overseen by public authorities in Switzerland, Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands. Slovan Bratislava is flying replacement players from Slovakia to the Faroes to play a delayed Champions League qualifying game on Friday. 

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

