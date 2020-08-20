AP Interview: Leeds owner on Bielsa’s stress, one-year deals View Photo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Leeds is counting on Marcelo Bielsa leading the team in the Premier League while planning for a future without the enigmatic manager. In his second season in charge, the Argentine ended the team’s 16-year exile from the world’s richest league by gaining promotion before his contract expired last month. While waiting for Bielsa to sign up for the new season, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani told The Associated Press there won’t be a long-term contract for the coach he encourages to be less stressed and relaxed. Radrizzani says “we like to take it one year at a time.”

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer