AP Interview: Leeds owner on Bielsa's stress, one-year deals

By AP News
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani poses for a picture after an interview with the Associated Press in Lisbon, Portugal. Leeds is counting on Marcelo Bielsa leading the team in the Premier League while planning for a future without the enigmatic manager. In his second season in charge, the Argentine ended the team’s 16-year exile from the world’s richest league by gaining promotion as Championship winners before his contract expired last month. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

AP Interview: Leeds owner on Bielsa's stress, one-year deals

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Leeds is counting on Marcelo Bielsa leading the team in the Premier League while planning for a future without the enigmatic manager. In his second season in charge, the Argentine ended the team’s 16-year exile from the world’s richest league by gaining promotion before his contract expired last month. While waiting for Bielsa to sign up for the new season, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani told The Associated Press there won’t be a long-term contract for the coach he encourages to be less stressed and relaxed. Radrizzani says “we like to take it one year at a time.”

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

