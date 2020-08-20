Kikuchi expected to start as Mariners host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-8, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-18, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.65 ERA, .82 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The Mariners went 35-46 on their home field in 2019. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 4.99 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The Dodgers went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi: (neck), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press