Heaney expected to start for Los Angeles against San Francisco

Los Angeles Angels (8-17, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-16, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 4.74 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (0-1, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants square off against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

The Giants finished 35-46 in home games in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.

The Angels finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Jason Castro: (neck).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press