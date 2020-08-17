Stripling scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (7-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (16-7, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (3-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Dodgers went 59-22 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team last year while averaging 8.7 hits per game.

The Mariners finished 33-48 in road games in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits per game last season, batting .237 as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).

Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi: (neck), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press