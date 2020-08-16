Fiers, Athletics to face Webb, Giants

Oakland Athletics (15-6, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (8-14, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (1-1, 6.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (1-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Giants went 35-46 on their home field in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Athletics finished 45-36 in road games in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team last season and hit 257 total home runs.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Oakland leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (undisclosed), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Frankie Montas: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press