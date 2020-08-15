Light rain
104.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Braves place OF Ronald Acuña on 10-day IL with sore wrist

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. follows through after hitting a home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Spencer Howard during the fifth inning of the second baseball game in a doubleheader, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Braves place OF Ronald Acuña on 10-day IL with sore wrist

Photo Icon View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlanta Braves decided to place outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list retroactively Saturday because of lingering wrist soreness, and they’re hoping he can return next weekend.

The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year hasn’t played since Monday because of inflammation in his left wrist.

Manager Brian Snitker said he didn’t consider the lingering soreness a setback for Acuña.

“We’re going to make sure we get that thing cleared all the way up,” Snitker said.

Reliever Chad Sobotka was activated to take Acuña’s roster spot before Saturday night’s game at Miami.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 