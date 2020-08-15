Heaney scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (14-7, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-13, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 4.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

The Angels finished 38-43 in home games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits per game last year and totaled 220 home runs as a team.

The Dodgers finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 279 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press