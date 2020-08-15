Young expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Padres

San Diego Padres (11-10, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9-11, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Cal Quantrill (2-0, 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (1-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.31 last season while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 224 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the eighth time this season. San Diego leads the season series 5-3.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press