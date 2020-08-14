Mostly sunny
Mets scratch Jacob deGrom because of neck tightness

By AP News
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Mets scratch Jacob deGrom because of neck tightness

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets have scratched two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom from his start against the Phillies on Friday.

DeGrom says he has neck tightness, but “everything is fine structurally” and he doesn’t plan to go on the injury list. The right-hander felt soreness playing catch after his last start. He threw from the mound Thursday and thought he could still pitch the opener of a three-game series in Philadelphia but will skip the outing as a precaution.

DeGrom is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts this season.

