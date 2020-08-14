Sadness to surreal: The biggest day in Tyler Adams’ career View Photo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has praised the determination of midfielder Tyler Adams “to improve every day.” The 21-year-old American proved his value on Thursday by scoring the winner against Atletico Madrid that sent Leipzig into its first Champions League semifinal. Nagelsmann says Adams had been “a bit sad” on the morning of the quarterfinal after being told he was only a substitute. But Nagelsmann says he told Adams to “try to decide the game” and he did so by scoring his first goal for Leipzig after 20 months at the club.

