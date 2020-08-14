Sandoval expected to start as Angels host Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-7, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (7-12, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (1-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The Angels went 38-43 on their home field in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 220 home runs as a team.

The Dodgers went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 3.37 last year while striking out 9.4 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Corey Seager: (lower back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press