Giants to start Cueto in home opener against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (13-6, first in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (8-12, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-1, 1.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics for the 2020 home opener.

The Giants went 35-46 in home games in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 167 total home runs last season.

The Athletics went 45-36 on the road in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 257 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (undisclosed), Donovan Solano: (abdominal), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press