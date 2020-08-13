Paddack expected to start for Padres at Dodgers

San Diego Padres (11-8, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-7, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (2-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-0, 2.40 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers had an ERA of 3.37 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.10.

The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the sixth time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Corey Seager: (lower back).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press