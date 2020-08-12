Greinke, Astros set to host Giants

San Francisco Giants (8-11, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (7-10, second in the NL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Astros: Zack Greinke (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The Astros went 60-21 in home games in 2019. Houston hit 288 total home runs and averaged 9.5 hits per game last year.

The Giants went 42-39 on the road in 2019. San Francisco averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 167 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (wrist), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press