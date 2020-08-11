Stripling expected to start as Dodgers host Padres

San Diego Padres (10-7, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-6, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Garrett Richards (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (3-0, 4.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The Dodgers went 51-25 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.37.

The Padres went 31-45 in division play in 2019. San Diego pitchers had a WHIP of 1.30 last year while striking out 9.1 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Corey Seager: (lower back).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press