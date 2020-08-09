Sunny
AP source: Indians’ Plesac sent home after protocol misstep

By AP News
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A club official said Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent back from Chicago to Cleveland in a rental car after violating team rules and Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols. The official said the 25-year-old Plesac went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday following his win against the White Sox. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the team got Plesac a car so he wouldn’t be around teammates in the event he contracted the virus. The Athletic first reported the team’s decision to send Plesac home.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

