Partly cloudy
74.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lynn expected to start as Rangers host Angels

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (5-10, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (5-8, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-0, 2.35 ERA, .98 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (1-0, .49 ERA, .82 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

The Rangers finished 33-43 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Texas averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 223 total home runs last season.

The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits per game last year, batting .247 as a team.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Texas leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (forearm), Greg Bird: (calf).

Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 