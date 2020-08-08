Bayern cruises past Chelsea into Champions League quarters View Photo

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has beaten Chelsea 4-1 in the second leg and 7-1 on aggregate on a standout performance from Robert Lewandowski to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals. Lewandowski scored two goals and assisted two more as Bayern built on a 3-0 lead from the first leg and shut down an attempted Chelsea comeback. The Poland forward opened the scoring with a penalty before assisting Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso. He then scored a header himself. Bayern has won its last 18 games in all competitions. Bayern will play Barcelona in the quarterfinals on Friday. Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 in the other game Saturday.