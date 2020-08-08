Sunny
Bayern cruises past Chelsea into Champions League quarters

By AP News
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has beaten Chelsea 4-1 in the second leg and 7-1 on aggregate on a standout performance from Robert Lewandowski to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals. Lewandowski scored two goals and assisted two more as Bayern built on a 3-0 lead from the first leg and shut down an attempted Chelsea comeback. The Poland forward opened the scoring with a penalty before assisting Ivan Perisic and Corentin Tolisso. He then scored a header himself. Bayern has won its last 18 games in all competitions. Bayern will play Barcelona in the quarterfinals on Friday. Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 in the other game Saturday.

